SIUE baseball recipient of Ohio Valley Conference Team Academic Achievement Award

EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE baseball was among 16 recipients of the Ohio Valley Conference Team Academic Achievement Awards as announced recently by the OVC.



The awards are presented annually in each Conference-sponsored sport to the program with the greatest percentage of its eligible student-athletes who achieved a 3.25 grade point average or higher.



SIUE baseball players who were named to the Commissioner's Honor Roll were Logan Andersen (O'Fallon, Missouri), Jarrett Bednar (Decatur, Illinois), Ryan Daniels (St. Louis), Danny Ehrsam (Joliet, Illinois), Travis Felax (Troy, Illinois), Brock Irwin (Alma, Illinois), Aaron Jackson (Edwardsville, Illinois), Jackson Layton (Olathe, Kansas), Zach Malach (O'Fallon, Missouri), Michael Shereyk (Homewood, Illinois), Alec Skender (Metamora, Illinois), Kailer Smith (Port Orchard, Washington), Brandon Tatum (Vero Beach, Florida), Brock Weimer (Edwardsville, Illinois) and Keaton Wright (Troy, Illinois).



The awards cap announcements regarding 2015-16 academic year awards. It was previously announced that a record 1,335 OVC student-athletes were named to the Commissioner's Honor Roll (for having a 3.25 GPA or better) while a record 245 student-athletes achieved perfect 4.0 GPA's to earn the OVC Academic Medal of Honor.



The team/institution honorees are: Baseball: SIUE Men's Basketball: Belmont Women's Basketball: Belmont Men's Cross Country: Murray State Women's Cross Country: Southeast Missouri Football: Jacksonville State Men's Golf: Jacksonville State Women's Golf: Jacksonville State Rifle: UT Martin Women's Soccer: Southeast Missouri Softball: Morehead State Men's Tennis: SIUE Women's Tennis: Eastern Illinois, Eastern Kentucky, Jacksonville State, Southeast Missouri Men's Track and Field: Tennessee Tech Women's Track and Field: Eastern Kentucky Women's Volleyball: Morehead State