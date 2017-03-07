EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE baseball plays its first mid-week game Wednesday night when the Cougars play host to Saint Louis in a 6 p.m. game at Simmons Baseball Complex.

"Mid-week games give some guys an opportunity to log some innings," SIUE Head Coach Sean Lyons said. "It's a chance to show us what role they can play on weekends in the future."

The Cougars (8-4) are coming off a four-game home series sweep of Northern Illinois. It was SIUE's first series sweep since the 2015 season. The Cougars are tied with Tennessee Tech for the most wins in the Ohio Valley Conference.

Saint Louis (10-1) swept a three-game home series from Fairleigh Dickinson.

Wednesday's matchup will be the first of two season meetings between the Cougars and the Billikens. SIUE leads the all-time series 43-30. The Cougars swept the season series from Billikens last year, winning at SIUE and again in St. Louis. SLU has a 12-7 advantage in the series since SIUE moved to Division I.

"This should be a good matchup," Lyons said. "SLU is off to a really good start this season."

SIUE will send freshman right handed starter A.J. Johnson to the hill for the start. Johnson will be making his first collegiate appearance for SIUE. Saint Louis will counter with left-hander Devin Mahoney. Mahoney faced the Cougars last season at SIUE. He did not get a decision.

Lyons added that a challenging mid-week schedule should pay off for the Cougars on the weekends.

"Playing SLU twice a year and the Missouri Valley teams that we play will be a good test for OVC weekends."

The game is the fifth in a season-long nine game home stand. Fans who purchase tickets for Wednesday's game will receive a voucher good for complimentary admission to a future home game.

"We want to see the Cougar fans out," Lyons said. "Hopefully a lot of local alumni get out to the game."

Probable Pitching Matchup

SIUE RHP A.J. Johnson (0-0) vs. Saint Louis LHP Devin Mahoney (2-0)

