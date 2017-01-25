EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – As part of SIUE's partnership with Peak Sports MGMT, Matthew Bari and Sterling Young are now a part of Cougar Athletics.

SIUE Cougar Sports Properties will be managing and selling all sponsorship inventory for SIUE Athletics, including broadcasting rights, venue signage, program advertising, digital and web content, game sponsorships and other special events.

Bari, the General Manager for SIUE Cougar Sports Properties, comes to SIUE after spending the last five months at Austin Peay as an account executive. He helped the Governors develop and implement a comprehensive marketing and promotions plan as well as activated numerous corporate sponsorships.

He previously worked as a sales associate as well as a stadium operations assistant for the Midland (Texas) Rockhounds and the Midland-Odessa Sockers FC in 2015-16. Bari is a 2015 graduate of West Virginia Wesleyan with a bachelor's degree in sports business and was a member of the baseball program.

Young, the Director of Business Development for SIUE Cougar Sports Properties, previously worked as an account executive at Central Arkansas and was responsible for corporate sponsorship sales, prospecting and marketing. He coordinated the program's Bear Grounds, a tailgating and sponsor booths area for UCA football.

He previously assisted Partner Service Coordinator at Texas Christian, organizing and fulfilling sponsorship events as well as working with a senior account executive to develop sponsorship opportunities. Young received a bachelor's degree in sports management in 2014 and a master's in sport administration in 2016 from Arkansas State.

For more information about Peak Sports MGMT, go to www.PeakSportsMGMT.com or on twitter @PeakSportsMGMT.

