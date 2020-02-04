EDWARDSVILLE – Due to impending weather, SIUE Athletics has postponed women's basketball's annual Education Day game originally scheduled for Thursday at 11 a.m. against Morehead State.

In an effort to take into consideration the safe travel of 14 participating schools and more than 3,000 students from around the Metro East to First Community Arena, the decision was made to postpone the event.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Thursday's game against Morehead State will be moved to a 5:30 p.m. tipoff with the men's game to follow.

The Education Day game now will be Thu., Feb. 20 against Austin Peay with tipoff slated for 11 a.m. All schools confirmed for the Education Day game will receive priority status. A waiting list will be created for any additional available tickets. To have your school considered, contact Chris Wright at 618-650-2872 or by email at cwright@siue.edu.

The men's game Feb. 20 vs. Austin Peay will now tip at 7 p.m.

More like this:

Highland Set To Join South Seven Conference In 2026-27, Mississippi Valley Conference Will Fold After The Next School Year
Mar 25, 2025
Becca Adney Appointed As New Redbird Cross Country Coach, Will Take Over Experienced Team In Fall
Feb 20, 2025
Granite City Set To Rejoin Southwestern Conference, Triad And Mascoutah Will Also Join League, Future Of MVC In Doubt
Feb 26, 2025
LC Athletics Finds Winning Fundraising Formula  
Mar 28, 2025
Edwardsville Returns Great Mix of Youth And Experience To Softball Team, Looks To Be Contenders Again  
Mar 14, 2025

 