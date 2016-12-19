EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – SIUE Intercollegiate Athletics announced a partnership with Peak Sports Management to provide additional staffing in January 2017 to sell corporate partnerships and continue to grow the SIUE Athletics marketing brand.

"In times such as these where every external dollar raised not only is needed but makes a significant difference in our future, this relationship with Peak Sports Management helps increase our opportunities and helps replace some of our lost staff," said SIUE Director of Athletics Dr. Brad Hewitt. "Peak Sports Management has a proven track record of success when working with similar institutions on the rise such as SIUE."

Peak Sports will manage and sell all sponsorship inventory SIUE Athletics, including broadcasting rights, venue signage, program advertising, digital and web content, game sponsorships and other special events.

"We are excited about this partnership with SIUE on so many levels," said Ryan Holloway, President of Peak Sports Management. "Peak Sports is ready to be fully embedded into the athletic department to bring value to the Cougars Corporate Partners but most importantly be part of the team."

Two full-time staff members will fully integrate with SIUE Athletics starting in January. The agreement between SIUE and Peak Sports MGMT is for five years, provides a financial guarantee to the Athletics department and a revenue sharing model once financial benchmarks have been met.

"With our team members along with the amazing staff at SIUE we are sure to make a huge impact for the program and most importantly the student-athletes and their experience while they are in Edwardsville," said Holloway.

"Simply put, SIUE does it right," he added. "The Cougars know what it takes to be a competitive NCAA Division I program. From facilities to coaches, to administrators and student-athletes, this place is top notch!"

For more information about Peak Sports Management, go to www.PeakSportsMGMT.com or on twitter @PeakSportsMGMT.

