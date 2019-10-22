EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE Athletics joins Illinois as the state's top public institution in graduating student-athletes and tied for 13th nationally, according to a report released by the NCAA.

Five SIUE programs earned a perfect score of 100 percent in the latest Graduation Success Rate (GSR) figures. The men's golf, women's basketball, softball, women's tennis and volleyball teams all earned a perfect score. The GSR for the group of SIUE student-athletes in the 2009-2012 cohort is 92 percent overall.

"SIUE student-athletes continue to demonstrate success in the classroom from year to year," said SIUE Director of Athletics Tim Hall. "SIUE has been among the top public institutions for many years now, and this report is a reflection of our student-athletes' diligent work."

