EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Athletics welcomed more than 3,100 students in grades 3-8 from 13 Metro-East schools on Wednesday, Jan. 25 for the SIUE Women’s Basketball game versus Tennessee State.

“Good to have you here!” SIUE Chancellor Dr. Randy Pembrook said as he high fived and greeted students. “I like that spirit! Thanks for coming!”

“I was so excited about today,” said Ray’ne Williams, a third grade student at Penniman Elementary in Cahokia.

Field Trip Day, sponsored by Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery, brought in a record crowd to the Vadalabene Center.

“This is by far our biggest Field Trip Day,” said Jason Coomer, deputy director of athletics. “Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery has been a key partner, and we’re incredibly appreciative of their help. For many of these students, this is their first time on a college campus. We want them to see where they can be one day.”

The game also featured special science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) related interactive activities for the students, presented by the SIUE STEM Center.

“This is an amazing day and an important event,” added Pembrook. “I appreciate the fact that so many of our faculty and staff have been involved in making this a day where these students can experience not only our athletic programs, but also our academic environment.”

“We tried to focus on some of the science that’s involved in the basketball game, like trajectory, aiming and the need to balance force and precision,” said Colin Wilson, manager of the SIUE STEM Center Resource Center. “We had students from different schools come down and launch stomp rockets. You could tell where their school was, because that part of the gym would go crazy cheering them on!”

“Our kids love science,” said Jolie Frey, a teacher at Penniman Elementary. “To see these positive role models, that’s why we like coming.”

Teachers in attendance were glad their students had the opportunity to see teamwork in action.

“The kids were excited to come to SIUE,” LaToya Hudson, with Penniman Elementary added. “Many of them have never had a chance to visit a university before so this is a first experience for them.”

Much to the crowd’s delight, the Cougars won 73-52.

“I’m thinking about coming here, this is great,” said Dalton Baumgarter, a fifth grade student at North Elementary in Alton. “I’ve enjoyed all the three-pointers! There are a lot of good basketball players here. Maybe they can teach me!”

