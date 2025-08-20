EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE Athletics mourns the passing of Athletics Hall of Famer Jean McDonald, who passed away over the weekend.

McDonald was a secretary and administrative assistant under multiple directors of athletics from 1978 to 2002. She followed the Cougars through numerous national championships and provided behind-the-scenes support for all SIUE's sports, giving of her time above and beyond the call of duty.

"It is difficult to say in a few sentences what a wonderful human being God gave this world in Jean," former SIUE Director of Athletics Brad Hewitt said. "She brought a smile, kindness and calmness to SIUE Athletics every day.

"In the toughest of days and the toughest of times Jean was there to support and offer her confidence to those who needed it," Hewitt continued. "She was so important because she cared so much for the success of SIUE Athletics and of her colleagues. She truly made a great difference in the lives of her family, friends, colleagues and the SIUE student-athletes."

In 2007, the department honored her with the naming of the Jean McDonald Service Award which honors individuals who have displayed a similar dedication to SIUE Athletics.

Jean and her husband Dick were inducted into the Athletics Hall of Fame in 2010.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to the Cougar Champions Fund.

