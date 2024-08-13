EDWARDSVILLE - SIUE Athletics hosted the Cougars Champions Classic on Monday, August 5. Sunny skies and a beautiful course welcomed a large group of alumni, sponsors, and supporters for an incredible day at Sunset Hills Country Club.

"While our field had to endure some hot temperatures, we were thrilled to have such a generous and engaged field of participants and sponsors join us for the Cougars Champions Classic," said Andrew Gavin, Director of Athletics. "With 32 foursomes and more than 25 sponsors, the group represented alumni, donors, fans, and community partners that are all in on the growth and progress of SIUE Athletics."

Several sponsors generously supported the success of the event:

Reception Sponsor: Clayborne & Wagner

Cart Sponsor: Nevco

Registration Sponsor:Fireside Financial

Putting Green Sponsor: The Gori Law Firm

Beverage Sponsor: Donnewald Distributing

19th Hole Sponsor: Xtreme Green

Signage Sponsor: Schwartzkopf Printing

Hole Sponsors: First Community Credit Union, Tindall Construction, Country Financial (Andy Winters), Prairie Farms, Edisons/The Outlet, Visual Events, Edwardsville Bank, BCPK Law, Holmes Insurance, Alton Memorial/BJC HealthCare, The Morrison Family, Mike Menendez, Dr. Mike Adams, First Mid Bank, Carrollton Bank, J.F. Electric, Smoothie King

Winning teams

T - First Place – SIUE Trustees Foursome (Dr. Ed Hightower (1974), Lewis Blyth (2019), Dustin Duncan (2018), Kim Gemin (2005))

T-First Place – Edley's Bar-B-Que Foursome (Pat Tyrrell, Ben Tyrell (2022), Remy Tyrrell, Presley Mackelburg (2022))

T-Third Place Place (16-under par) – First Community Credit Union Foursome (Mike Roeder, Matt Engele, Scottie Cates, Matt Owens)

"I would also like to express my gratitude to our athletics department staff and our external team who planned and executed the event," Gavin said. "We were well represented by our coaches, administrators, and student-athletes that were on the course on Monday, and I am appreciative of their time and commitment during a busy time of year."

Upcoming opportunities to support the Cougars:

Soccer Home Openers: Come out and cheer on the Cougars as the women's soccer team takes on Chicago State at 5:30 PM and the men's program takes on Michigan State at 8:00 PM at Korte Stadium on Tuesday, August 22. Purchase your tickets HERE.

Bronze Boot: On September 8, SIUE takes on SLU at CITYPARK for the historic Bronze Boot. You can purchase tickets here, or if you are interested in a VIP experience, email Jake Sutter at jaksutt@siue.edu to learn more.

SIUE Basketball Tip-Off Party at Old Herald Brewery & Distillery: On Sept. 25, you'll have a chance to meet the 2024-25 SIUE Basketball coaching staffs and players at Old Herald Brewery & Distillery.

Homecoming Weekend: SIUE Homecoming is just around the corner, with an action-packed weekend of events scheduled for Oct. 2-6. Information on all the events can be viewed here. Key events include:

SIUE Volleyball: Friday at 5 PM; Saturday at 2 PM

COUGARFEST Block Party: Friday 6-10 PM in Downtown Edwardsville

Cougar Fan Zone: Saturday 4-7 PM at Korte Stadium

SIUE Men's Soccer: Saturday at 7 PM

SIUE Women's Soccer: Sunday at 2 PM

Winter Sports: SIUE Basketball and Wrestling is right around the corner, and in the coming weeks you'll see more information about our home schedules and ticketing opportunities. Please visit SIUECougars.com/tickets to learn more about ways to cheer on the Cougars.

