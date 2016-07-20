EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE athletics has announced that the 7th Annual Athletics Golf Scramble Aug. 27 is officially sold out.

Proceeds from the golf outing, which takes place at Gateway National Golf Links in Madison, Illinois, benefits the student-athlete experience at SIUE.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Participants wishing to register may still do so and will be added to a waiting list. Individuals also may take advantage of the $25 post-tournament barbecue, which does not include golf.

More like this:

Oct 14, 2024 - Tucker's Automotive Repair & Tire Female Athlete Of Month: Explorers' Reese Livingston Advances To State In Golf

2 days ago - Auto Butler Male Athlete Of Month: A Record-Breaking Season for Alton's Sam Ottwell in Golf

Sep 26, 2024 - Rain Washes Out Second Round Of SWC Boys Golf Tournament, Alton's Ottwell, Tigers Declared Winners

Sep 12, 2024 - Matt Bruce Balances Golf and Academics for Stellar Career; He Is A Midwest Members Credit Union Male Athlete Of Month

 