EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE Intercollegiate Athletics will honor its corporate partners during the month of November with 30 Day of Thanks.

Every day on the SIUE Cougars social media platforms, there will be 30 Days of Thanks graphics to show our appreciation and giving thanks.

Each of our corporate partners play a significant role in helping the student-athletes for our 16 sports. Without these corporate partners, we would not be able to reach our goals within the athletic department.

SIUE Athletics encourages its fans to go out and support these local business just as they support #SIUENation.

