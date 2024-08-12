EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE Athletics completed the 2024-2025 Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) Executive Board. Assistant Athletic Director / Student-Athlete Success, Ashley Beaton Simpson will serve as an advisor.

Senior Anna Henderson (Softball) will be acting as President, with Junior Vashanti Reynolds (Track and Field) serving as Vice President. The Communication Manager position was filled by Sophomore Taylor Babb (Women's Soccer). Rounding out the board in the Secretary position is Junior Cydney Rodgers (Tennis).

Article continues after sponsor message

"SAAC is a great opportunity for student-athletes to help improve the student-athlete experience, positively impact the community and grow a culture of student leadership in the department," Henderson said. "This is a great way for me to exercise my leadership skills and foster creativity in new ways."

The members of the Executive Board are comprised of current SIUE student-athletes. The Executive Board along with other student-athletes offer insight on rules, regulations and policies that affect other student-athletes a part of an NCAA affiliated institution.

"SAAC has brought different initiatives to our student athletes like mental health activities, ways for student-athletes to congregate, and activities that help foster support for other athletes in competition," Henderson said. "These are important to help student athletes feel seen, heard, and supported through their four years at SIUE. Some kids come from far places and finding a support system in the athletic department is the first step to success not only on the field but also in the classroom and life."

More like this: