EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville has named Rich Hampton as director of financial affairs and Craig Holan as director of facilities management. Hampton assumes the duties of Dave Heth, who is retiring from SIUE after 24 years of service. Holan takes over the responsibilities of Paul Fuligni, who left the University in June.

“For more than two decades, Dave Heth made a positive impact on SIUE and our students,” said Rich Walker, SIUE vice chancellor for administration. “Dave has been a valuable colleague and an advocate for essential business ethics, good business practices and always put students first.”

Hampton has more than 27 years of financial service experience in the public sector, 16 of those years at SIUE where he balanced a variety of management, accounting and investment functions for the SIUE Foundation and the University Related Organizations.

Hampton has been the comptroller in the Madison County Auditor’s Office, the chief deputy treasurer and investment officer in the Madison County Treasurer’s Office, and has served as the treasurer for the City of Edwardsville since 2001.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Rich’s experience will provide a smooth and successful transition for the Office of Financial Affairs.” Walker said. “Meanwhile, Craig brings valuable construction and facility management experience to SIUE from his 30 years of experience in the private and public sectors.

“Craig’s experience in the design, construction, and facility management field will help SIUE excel in making improvements to the campus’ environment. His combination of experience, education, and overall capabilities will help meet our immediate and long-term needs for our Alton, Edwardsville and East St. Louis campuses.”

Holan has held several positions in the United States Army Reserves during his 34-year career in the Army National Guard. He was associate vice president at Hanson Professional Services and a partner at Crawford Bunte Brammeier in St. Louis, and a design/construction manager and construction/facility management officer for the Department of Military Affairs in the Illinois Army National Guard.

Hampton assumes his new responsibilities on Wednesday, Nov. 1. Holan will begin on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high quality, affordable education that prepares them for successful careers and lives of purpose to shape a changing world. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of nearly 14,000.

More like this: