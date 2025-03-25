EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville has named Christopher Slaten, PhD, as its new Associate Provost for Research and Dean of the Graduate School. A dedicated leader in graduate education and research, Slaten brings a wealth of experience in fostering academic belonging and faculty mentorship. As SIUE continues its trajectory of growth in graduate studies and research, Slaten’s leadership is set to play a pivotal role in advancing the University’s mission. Originally from St. Louis, Slaten brings extensive experience in supporting the expansion of graduate education, providing research leadership, and developing academic belonging initiatives.

"I am very excited to move over to SIUE from the University of Missouri and be closer to the place I have called home for most of my life. It is the community that I’d like to engage with and advance SIUE’s mission in the St. Louis Metro and Metro East region," said Slaten. "My priority is to build a strong sense of community among graduate students, faculty, and staff to foster a culture of collaboration and support, and enhanced research productivity."

Previously, Slaten served as department chair, faculty fellow for the provost and associate professor in the Department of Educational, School, and Counseling Psychology at the University of Missouri, where he led campus-wide faculty development initiatives and oversaw significant research projects focused on student belonging and academic success. Before that, he held leadership roles at Purdue University, directing graduate programs and expanding interdisciplinary research collaborations. His leadership experience spans program development, research funding acquisition, and faculty mentorship—positioning him as a dynamic force for advancing graduate education at SIUE.

Slaten earned his PhD in counseling psychology from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, an MA in counseling (school counseling) from Truman State University and a BS in accounting from Truman State University. He has received leadership training from Harvard University’s Management Development Program in the Graduate School of Education and the University of Missouri-Columbia’s Provost Leadership Program.

Slaten’s research focuses on academic belonging and its impact on student outcomes, particularly for marginalized students. He has published nearly 40 peer-reviewed papers and has successfully led faculty mentorship initiatives including the LEAP and Mid-Career Faculty Fellows Programs and the Belonging in Education Research Lab. His contributions have secured major grants supporting mental health advocacy, educational equity and graduate student success.

“I want to thank the search committee, led by Dr. Cinnamon Van Putte and Dr. Kevin Tucker, for their efforts in this successful search,” said SIUE Provost Denise Cobb, PhD. “I am excited to welcome Dr. Slaten to the SIUE community and into this critical leadership role. SIUE has focused on expanding graduate education opportunities and supporting our teacher-scholar model. Dr. Slaten is an experienced leader who will bring a greater focus on supporting the well-being and success of our graduate students, growing graduate enrollment, and advancing our research and creative scholarly activities. I am confident that he will be an asset to our academic leadership team, our students and community, and I look forward to our collaborative efforts.”

Slaten envisions a Graduate School that thrives on collaboration and builds upon SIUE’s existing strengths. His leadership will focus on deepening faculty and student engagement, fostering innovation in research, and ensuring that SIUE remains a hub for graduate student success. Rather than immediately implementing major changes, his approach prioritizes collaboration and engagement to strengthen existing efforts before pursuing new initiatives.

"The number one job of any executive leader on university campuses is to illuminate the good work folks are already doing,” said Slaten. “Yes, growth is important. Yes, new initiatives are important, but affirming work that's being done is also just as important and there is so much excellent work already being done on SIUE’s campus and I am excited to be a part of it."

Slaten has also begun conversations with Jill Smucker, MSEd, director of Graduate Studies, on ways to advance support for graduate students on campus. His leadership will focus on fostering a consultative approach to research and academic success while ensuring graduate students, faculty and staff feel supported in their scholarly pursuits.

A strong advocate for mentorship both on and off the field, Slaten extends his leadership beyond academia through rugby. Slaten has competed as a player for over a decade and is a member of the St. Louis Royal Ramblers Rugby Club, where he continues to support and assist in coaching rugby sevens. Whether in the classroom, research lab, or on the field, Slaten is deeply committed to fostering teamwork and growth. His leadership philosophy is grounded in humility and collaboration, emphasizing the importance of listening to experts and fostering a culture of belonging.

As SIUE’s Graduate School expands its role as a leader in research and graduate education, Slaten’s leadership will ensure continued growth and innovation. Faculty and students are encouraged to engage with the Graduate School’s initiatives and be part of shaping its future. Under Slaten’s leadership, the school will continue to build on its strong foundation of academic excellence, interdisciplinary collaboration, and community engagement.

