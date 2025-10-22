EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville will open registration for Winter Session and Spring 2026 later this month.

Registration for Spring 2026 will roll out by class level beginning Monday, October 27, and continuing into early November. Registration opens for all students, including visiting students, Thursday, November 6. Registration begins each day at 10 a.m. For complete registration information, visit siue.edu/register.

“Current SIUE students must schedule an advising appointment before registering,” said Patrick Sears, MPA, registrar. “Registering early helps students secure classes that best fit their schedule and academic goals.”

Graduate students can contact their graduate program advisor for guidance on registration.

Article continues after sponsor message

Students may also register for Winter Session during Spring 2026 registration. All Winter Session courses are offered online, allowing students to complete a class in just three weeks to lighten their spring course load or meet graduation requirements. Courses begin on December 15. Because of the accelerated format, students are encouraged to dedicate significant time to coursework each day and limit enrollment to one course.

Winter Session features more than 60 introductory, upper-division and graduate-level courses in a variety of disciplines such as applied communications, medical terminology, psychology, criminal justice studies, art and more.

Students can complete courses from anywhere in the U.S. with reliable internet access and a computer that meets connectivity requirements. Students from other institutions may take SIUE courses that can be transferred to their home institution. Visiting students must be fully admitted to SIUE by December 1 and should review the visiting student webpage for more information.

“New, current, and visiting students have access to a high-quality, affordable education that will enable them to pursue relevant and engaging careers,” said Andy Benoit, EdD, vice chancellor for enrollment management. “Students are encouraged to complete the enrollment or registration process at their appropriate time interval and become part of the exciting opportunities at SIUE.”

Register and learn more about SIUE Winter Session by visiting siue.edu/winter-session. Questions may be emailed to wintersession@siue.edu.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high-quality education that powerfully transforms the lives of all individuals who seek something greater. A premier metropolitan university, SIUE is creating social and economic mobility for individuals while also powering the workforce of the future. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Home to a diverse student body, SIUE is situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis.

More like this: