EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE Athletics has announced staff additions to the Student Services and Compliance department.

Gabrielle Blevins has joined as Lead Compliance Specialist and Farrah Young has been added as Academic Advisor.

Blevins will work with Associate Athletic Director Katie Zingg in facilitating the department's compliance needs, including monitoring education and assurance that SIUE Athletics observes NCAA , Conference and University rules.

A native of Butler, Missouri, Blevins comes to SIUE after spending two years as the University of Oregon's Athletics Compliance Intern, while also pursing her law degree. At Oregon, Blevins researched NCAA cases and interpreted rules in order to draft waivers on behalf of student-athletes, as well as processed student-athlete employment, reimbursements, and initial eligibility. She also prepared the monthly compliance newsletter distributed to the entire athletics department. She spent the 2018 summer as an Athletics Compliance Intern at Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Missouri.

Blevins earned her Juris Doctor degree from Oregon in May. She received her bachelors in International Political Science from Drury University in 2017.

Young joins the Cougars' staff as an academic advisor for men's and women's basketball and baseball. She comes to SIUE after spending the last year at Florida State as an Academic Advising Intern. Young worked with baseball, women's soccer and women tennis student-athletes for the Seminoles. She was responsible for certifying student-athletes with regards to academic progress through coordination with the University registrar and compliance office. Young also monitored NCAA and Atlantic Coast Conference requirements to assure that student-athletes met requirements for academic progress and graduation. Additionally, she served as a teaching assistant for a first-year seminar class for freshman student-athletes.

Prior to her time at Florida State, the native of Hickory, North Carolina, served as an Academic Advising Intern at Kent State, while pursuing her master's degree. Young also spent two years as a graduate assistant with Kent State women's basketball, assisting in recruiting, academics, team travel and video exchange.

Young earned her master's in Sport and Recreation from Kent State in 2019. She received her bachelor's in Sports Management from Lenoir-Rhyne University in 2017. She was a two-sport athlete at Lenoir-Rhyne. She spent all four years on the women's basketball and track and field teams. She was a two-year captain in both sports.

Blevins and Young together will oversee the SIUE Student Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC).

