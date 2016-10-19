EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE Athletics has joined with Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc., to take time each week to honor a Cougar student-athlete who excels both in competition and in the classroom.

This week's honoree is women's soccer player Lindsey Fencel. A junior from Bethalto, Illinois, and a Civic Memorial High School graduate, Fencel is pursuing a degree in nursing and has a grade point average of 3.828.

Fencel scored her first goal of the season in SIUE's 1-1 double overtime tie with Murray State. She added an assist to her season totals against Jacksonville State.

In four seasons, Fencel has played 40 matches and earned 29 starts. She has 23 career shots and two goals scored.