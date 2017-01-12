EDWARDSVILLE - Students, faculty and staff members at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville will not be making their way to campus for classes or work on Friday, Jan. 13.

An e-Lert, or university-wide notification, was sent out at 8:29 p.m. Thursday to let the public know that day and night time classes at all of SIUE's campuses, including Edwardsville, Alton and East St. Louis, will be closed on Friday, Jan. 13.  

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The e-Lert mentioned that no decision has been made at this time regarding activities and classes scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 14.  

"Freezing rain turning to ice is predicted to hit the St. Louis area around 12 p.m. on Friday," the notification cautioned. "Please stay off the roadways!"

 

More like this:

East St. Louis Schools Closed January 16 Due To Icy Side-Roads Conditions
Jan 16, 2025
Area Real Estate Firm To Undergo Leadership Changes, Marks 25th Anniversary In May
Mar 5, 2025
Child Pornography Investigation Leads to Arrest of Suspect in Edwardsville
Jan 24, 2025
Senior Services Plus to Host Consumer Fraud Panel, Speed Connections Event for Older Adults
Jan 29, 2025
R.P. Lumber Set To Acquire Aldrich Home Center of Powell, Wyoming
3 days ago

 