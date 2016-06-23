EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE Director of Athletics Dr. Brad Hewitt announced the appointment of Mark Jamison as the head strength and conditioning coach.



Jamison comes to SIUE after spending the past three years as the Assistant Director of Sport Performance at Bradley. He also has experience at two other NCAA Division I institutions – Eastern Washington and Iowa.



"Since my arrival back into athletics, it has been our objective to strengthen and develop our program," said Hewitt. "Mark brings a unique intellectual and scientific approach to the role. That was what was most interesting about him during the interview process. His skill sets go beyond what happens during training. He spends time researching, developing and designing not only rehabilitation of the body but improvement of the body."



At Bradley, Jamison designed and implemented all phases of strength and conditioning for several sports. That included working collaboratively with Sports Medicine, Athletic Training and Physical Therapy to provide a holistic approach to student-athlete health and wellness.



"When I first saw the facilities, I was more than impressed," said Jamison. "The weight room is a fantastic facility. The EliteForm performance software really separates SIUE from every school in the Ohio Valley Conference. Also having the open turf area in the facility allows for a more versatile athletic development process."



Prior to joining Bradley, Jamison was a strength and conditioning specialist from 2010 to 2013 at Performance Sport and Speed in Coralville, Iowa, where he designed and implemented strength and speed programs for more than 100 athletes. He implemented functional movement screening and designed corrective interventions.



He spent nearly one year in the strength and conditioning department at the University of Iowa where he designed and implemented all phases of strength and conditioning for Iowa women's and men's cross country. He also worked with Iowa's track and field, softball, baseball, soccer and basketball teams.



In 2013, he joined Eastern Washington as a graduate assistant. He oversaw and assisted in the strength and conditioning programs for basketball, soccer, volleyball, tennis and track and field.



Jamison said SIUE coaches and student-athletes should expect a professional program.



"My process is to have every student-athlete screened in terms of their movement abilities, and then I will create a personalized program based on their needs with respect to their sport and position," said Jamison. "It's geared to the athlete's strengths and weaknesses and creating a risk and performance profile. It's not a one-size-fits-all program.



"We look to see what we can do to make you a better athlete – to help build your physiological and mental abilities and transition that into increasing athletic performance."



Jamison is a certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist through the National Strength and Conditioning Association as well as a certified Corrective Exercise Specialist through the National Academy of Sports Medicine.

He earned a bachelor of arts in health and sport studies at Iowa (2010). He did a graduate assistantship at Eastern Washington and obtained his master's in rehabilitation sciences from California University of Pennsylvania (2015).

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this: