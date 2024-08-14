EDWARDSVILLE - Tickets are now available this fall for the 2024 home athletic events.

Tickets for adults start as low as $8, and youth under 17 starts at $5. Groups of 10 or more reserve block seats by emailing SIUE Athletic Ticket Office at SIUETickets@siue.edu

Men's and Women's soccer kick off their home season on August 22nd.

Volleyball opens with the Cougar Classic on September 13th.