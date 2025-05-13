EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and Universidad Central del Ecuador (UCE) have formalized a strategic academic partnership aimed at expanding international collaboration and advancing global graduate education. The signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) establishes the foundation for a dual Master of Business Administration (MBA) program, enabling students to complete coursework at both institutions and earn degrees from each.

The signing ceremony was marked by the participation of UCE’s Chancellor, Patricio Espinosa del Pozo, MD, and Denise Cobb, PhD, Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, highlighting the mutual commitment at the highest levels of leadership.

“This agreement represents a shared vision for academic excellence and global collaboration. Together with Universidad Central del Ecuador, we are opening pathways for students to gain international business competencies and cultural insight that will distinguish them as future leaders,” said Mario Hayek, PhD, Dean of the SIUE School of Business.

Article continues after sponsor message

This transformative partnership, Universidad Central del Ecuador’s first university partnership in the U.S., was made possible through the leadership of Hayek, and the collaborative efforts of SIUE’s Jim Monahan, EdD, SIUE Director of Graduate and International Admissions, and Liz Cali, PhD, SIUE Interim Associate Dean for Research and Graduate Studies. Their vision and coordination laid the groundwork for this international initiative that deepens cross-border academic engagement and prepares students for leadership in a global business environment.

The agreement also marks a historic first for SIUE, establishing the University’s inaugural dual MBA program with an international partner—setting a precedent for future global academic collaboration.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high-quality education that powerfully transforms the lives of all individuals who seek something greater. A premier metropolitan university, SIUE is creating social and economic mobility for individuals while also powering the workforce of the future. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Home to a diverse student body, SIUE is situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis.

More like this: