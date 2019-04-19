EDWARDSVILLE - The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Nursing (SON) and Shawnee Community College (SCC) have agreed to offer an accelerated path to a bachelor’s in nursing (BSN) that would allow students to complete their general education courses at SCC, earning an associate’s in nursing, then complete their baccalaureate nursing coursework online through SIUE.

Students can take classes at SCC for three years and begin a job in their profession, while working online to obtain their BSN from SIUE.

“We are excited about this enhanced partnership opportunity with the SIUE School of Nursing,” said Shawnee College President Dr. Peggy Bradford. “The additional opportunities for students to successfully complete their educational goals, while maintaining full time employment made available by this online program means students have one less roadblock to completion. We are grateful that SIUE’s School of Nursing is working with us to further promote student success for our nursing students.”

“Our community college partnerships are benefiting students who may not have originally seen themselves going into a four-year program,” said Roberta Harrison, PhD, SON associate dean for academic programs and community/global partnerships. “They can complete the coursework for an associate degree at the community college level. When they transition into our online program, they can already see the light at the end of the tunnel.

“Our feedback on these partnerships is extremely positive,” Harrison said. “Our students report that they like the faculty, classes and speed at which they complete their degree. They believe that the information and skills they learn in class translate into their practice environment. Nurses want to take classes that are meaningful. They want coursework that applies to their daily work, and that’s what we’re providing.”

In addition to the BSN completion program through this agreement, SIUE has offered to provide professional development for SCC’s faculty as well as planning for a healthcare and nursing administration track, and a nurse educator track for students interested in continuing their education for a master’s in nursing. This will assist colleges in the region with securing qualified nursing faculty.

For more information, contact SCC at 618-634-3200 or shawneecc.edu/academics/ degreeplans or visit siue.edu/nursing/academic- programs.

About SCC

Shawnee Community College promotes student learning through the values of the community college concept, recognizing the uniqueness of each individual and the diversity of his/her needs. The College is dedicated to utilizing the resources of the institution to provide a comprehensive program to meet those diverse needs and improve the quality of life for each individual. Education is the key to preparing individuals to confront the economic, social and multicultural issues of this century. The College takes pride in providing quality educational and training programs that incorporate the most recent technologies to meet the ever-changing needs of our students and district residents.

About SIUE School of Nursing

The SIUE School of Nursing’s programs are committed to creating excellence in nursing leadership through innovative teaching, evidence-based practice, quality research, patient advocacy and community service. Enrolling nearly 1,400 students in its baccalaureate, master’s and doctoral programs, the School develops leaders in pursuit of shaping the nursing profession and impacting the health care environment. SIUE’s undergraduate nursing programs on the Edwardsville campus and the regional campus in Carbondale help to solve the region’s shortage of baccalaureate-prepared nurses and enhance the quality of nursing practice within all patient service venues. The School’s graduate programs prepare nurses for advanced roles in clinical practice, administration and education.

-SIUE-

Photo (L-R): Roberta Harrison, SON associate dean for academic programs and community/global partnerships, SON Dean Laura Bernaix, SCC President Dr. Peggy Bradford, SIUE Chancellor Randy Pembrook, SIUE Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Denise Cobb, SON Director of RN-BS Program Sheri Compton-McBride and SON Interim Assistant Dean of Undergraduate Programs Ann Popkess.

