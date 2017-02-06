EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville has been ranked 80th among all public institutions nationally for Best Risk-Reward for College Students in Lendedu.com’s second annual College Risk-Reward Indicator (CRRI) study. SIUE is third among Illinois state schools.

Risk is defined as the average student loan debt per borrower. Reward is defined as the average early career pay, or the median salary for alumni with 0-5 years of experience.

The full results of the study are available at lendedu.com/blog/college-risk-reward-indicator-2017.

According to Lend.edu.com, 6 out of 10 students graduated with student loan debt last year, with the average borrower holding approximately $28,400. From the SIUE Class of 2016 in May, undergraduate SIUE students, who chose to borrow, carried a low amount of student debt ($23,166 mean) at graduation. Thirty-eight percent of SIUE students graduated with zero student debt. Meanwhile, according to Payscale.com data for 2016-17, the starting salary for the average SIUE graduate was $48,300.

“For SIUE students, who choose to borrow, the investment appears to pay dividends immediately as our graduates have opportunities well worth the student loan payment required after graduation,” said SIUE Chancellor Dr. Randy Pembrook. “Employers recognize SIUE’s highly ranked and accredited degrees.”

“We encourage students and families to consider the risk-reward of attendance before decision day,” said Alex Coleman, Lendedu.com director of business development. “Clearly, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is doing a great job!”

