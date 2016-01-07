Advertise | Subscribe | Submissions | Podcasts | Radio
SIUE alumnus Matt Polster selected for U.S. National Team

January 7, 2016 11:58 AM
SIUE alumnus Matt Polster

EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE men's soccer alumnus Matt Polster has earned another call-up from the United States Men's National Team. This time, Polster has been selected by Head Coach Jurgen Klinsmann to join the 23-man roster for the senior side's first training session of 2016.

The camp takes place at the StubHub Center in Carson, Calif., from Jan. 11 – Feb. 6 and features friendlies against Iceland (Jan. 31) and Canada (Feb. 5).

"The SIUE Soccer family and Athletic Department is extremely proud of Matt and this major accomplishment," SIUE men's soccer Head Coach Mario Sanchez said. "There is no greater honor than representing your country at the highest level. Matt continues to represent the rich tradition of SIUE Soccer.  Matt's success will give our current and future SIUE student-athletes the ambition to pursue excellence both on and off the field."

Previously selected to play with the U-23 team, which will play Colombia in March for the right to go to the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, this is Polster's first time with the senior National Team.

Polster started all five matches for the U.S. in the 2015 CONCACAF Men's Olympic Qualifying Championship and picked up an assist in the U.S.'s 6-1 win over Cuba in the second group match. He started a pair of friendlies against Brazil Nov. 11 and 15.

The Las Vegas, Nevada, native started 27 of the 30 matches in which he appeared for the Chicago Fire of Major League Soccer during the 2015 season. He was a finalist for the league's Rookie of the Year award. Polster was drafted by the Fire with the seventh overall pick during the 2015 MLS SuperDraft.

During his SIUE career, Polster started all 79 games in which he played, which is fifth most in program history. He concluded his Cougar career with six goals and 12 assists for 24 career points.

"We would also like to say congratulations to former Head Coach Kevin Kalish," Sanchez added. "Coach Kalish brought Matt to SIUE and played a major part in his development.  We are looking forward to following Matt's career, both in the MLS and internationally."

