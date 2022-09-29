EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Business two-time alumnus Tony Fuhrmann, director of the Madison County Employment and Training Department (MCETD), will lead the development of the Gateway Registered Apprenticeship Programs Hub (Gateway Hub) supported by a $5.8 million award from the U.S. Department of Labor Apprenticeship Building America (ABA) grant program.

The first of its kind joint initiative between Illinois and Missouri workforce areas anticipates the registration of at least 750 new apprentices across the region. Target industries will include education, healthcare and social assistance, bioscience manufacturing and research and development.

According to a MCETD press release , the Gateway Hub, includes six local workforce innovation areas (LWIA): St. Louis City, St. Louis County, St. Charles County and the Jefferson/Franklin Consortium in Missouri, as well as Madison County Employment and Training and the St. Clair County Intergovernmental Grants Department in Illinois.

“Collectively, these LWIAs serve more than 13 counties and approximately 2.4 million residents across the St. Louis metropolitan region,” said Fuhrmann, who earned a bachelor’s in business and a master’s in marketing research from SIUE in 1981 and 1993, respectively. “In addition to building capacity and awareness for apprenticeships as an “earn-as-you-learn” model for workforce development, the Gateway Hub will specifically emphasize the inclusion of traditionally underserved populations in apprenticeship opportunities.”

While traditionally associated with labor and trades, apprenticeships have increasingly diversified to non-traditional occupations and industries, while also expanding to include opportunities for the attainment of a college degree as part of apprenticeship training.

Local institutions of higher education, including SIUE, will partner in the project to connect apprentices to quality education and training programs. As a leader in online degree completion and corporate partnerships, SIUE will support employee advancement through specialized post-secondary opportunities at the bachelor’s, post-baccalaureate and master’s levels.

“We are proud to collaborate with numerous members of the Gateway Hub, including SIUE alumnus Tony Fuhrmann who brings a wealth of professional expertise in launching and leading such high-impact, collaborative projects that serve the bi-state region,” said SIUE Chancellor James T. Minor, PhD. “Together, we are building partnerships that provide transformative experiences for individuals who seek something greater through high-quality academic development in tandem with hands-on skills training.”

In addition to educational, workforce and employer partners, the Gateway Hub includes the BioSTL Coalition, which comprises more than 50 business, science, academic, philanthropic and public sector leaders.

