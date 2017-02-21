ST. LOUIS, MO - Geodata IT, LLC, led by president and CEO Justin Bennett, a Southern Illinois University Edwardsville alumnus, has been named the 2017 Minority Owned Small Business of the Year for Eastern Missouri by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) St. Louis District Office.

Bennett earned a master’s of business administration, with a specialization in management information systems, from the SIUE School of Business in 2009. His company provides niche solutions to national security and geospatial mission requirements in the areas of advanced technology and innovative solutions development for the Department of Defense and Intelligence Community.

“Being named the Minority Owned Small Business of the Year for Eastern Missouri is an incredible honor for everyone at Geodata, IT, LLC,” Bennett said. “It reflects a tremendous amount of hard work by our team. As president and CEO, I hope this award will inspire other minority entrepreneurs to pursue excellence in their dreams.”

SIUE’s MBA program fostered Bennett’s passion for entrepreneurship. He is also a 2016 graduate of the SBA’s Emerging Leaders Program.

“The program was an incredible asset to helping shape my leadership skills and my business,” he said. “The instructors were passionate, knowledgeable and top-notch.

“The vision of Geodata, IT is to foster a culture that is agile in its ability to create an innovative environment that inspires exceptional solutions, integrity and teamwork. Our company is successful, because we aspire to recruit and shape the best GEOINT and cyber security talent available.”

Founded in 2012, Geodata IT, LLC is located in downtown St. Louis and is an 8(a) certified, Minority Business Enterprise and Veteran-Owned Small Business.

SIUE’s School of Business and the accountancy programs are accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International, representing the highest standard of achievement for business schools worldwide. The Princeton Review lists SIUE as one of the top 294 business schools in the U.S. for the 11th-consecutive year. Undergraduate and graduate degrees are offered in accounting, computer management and information systems, economics, finance, management and marketing. More than 20,000 alumni have earned degrees from the SIUE School of Business. For more information about the School of Business, visit siue.edu/business.

