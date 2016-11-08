EDWARDSVILLE - Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States and affects more than five million Americans. One of the five million is the grandmother of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville alumnus and Taylorville native Lindy Noel. Noel earned a bachelor’s in applied communication studies from SIUE in 2011 and a master’s in public administration and policy analysis from the University in 2014.

Noel’s grandmother, Jean Boch, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2004. Six years later, Noel was introduced to the Alzheimer’s Association while studying public relations at SIUE. Noel had also joined the SIUE Chapter of Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA), which supported the Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

“The one thing that drew me to the Walk, and why I started participating and kept participating after I left SIUE, was because I was still in the fight,” Noel said. “My grandma is still fighting. My family is still fighting. So, it wasn’t just a volunteer opportunity, it was personal."

Noel’s personal connection with the disease fueled her passion for supporting the Alzheimer’s Association. In February 2014, the Alzheimer’s Association hired Noel, and she currently serves as the communication and marketing coordinator for the St. Louis Chapter.

One of her responsibilities is supporting the many Walk to End Alzheimer’s events held across the bi-state region, one of which took place on the SIUE campus in September. With approximately 1,000 participants, the Edwardsville Walk has raised more than $126,000. However, Noel said donations will continue to come in through December, and the Association is optimistic of meeting its goal of $175,000.

At the Edwardsville Walk, Noel worked as the event photographer—a job she enjoys, because it allows interaction with so many participants.

“One of the best parts about it is I get to capture memories for people, and because of their efforts, one day they won’t have to risk losing those memories,” Noel said.

While her grandmother’s memories have faded, Noel still enjoys spending time with her, and because of her grandmother, what she does is much more than just a job.

“It’s important to continue to raise awareness about the disease and about the support the Alzheimer’s Association offers to families,” Noel said. “A lot of people face caregiving challenges alone, because they don’t know where to turn for help.”

Noel said working for the Alzheimer’s Association has given her a greater appreciation and respect for her family members who continue to care for her grandmother. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, families spend approximately $5,000 a year caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s. Noel knows her role in helping to raise awareness and funds will help the Association reach its goal of someday living in a world without Alzheimer’s.

SIUE’s PRSSA Chapter has supported the Alzheimer’s Association for the past seven years through its participation in the Edwardsville Walk. So far this year, its Walk team has helped raise nearly $2,000. PRSSA SIUE is hosting its last fundraiser for the Alzheimer's Association from 4-9 p.m., Monday, Dec. 5 at Edison’s in Edwardsville.

For more information about Alzheimer’s disease, the Alzheimer’s Association or resource and volunteer information, visit www.alz.org.

