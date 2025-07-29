EDWARDSVILLE — Pianist Sun Hye Chung, violinist Mu-Chi Hsieh, and cellist Marie Brown, all alumni of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, will present a fundraising piano trio concert on Sunday, August 3, 2025, to support victims of the May 16, 2025, tornado in St. Louis.

The concert is scheduled for 3 p.m. at Eden Church of Edwardsville.

The musicians will perform a selection of well-known pieces composed and arranged by Franz Schubert, John Lutter, David Foster, and Sun Ahn.

The program includes the second movement of Schubert’s Piano Trio No. 2, Op. 100; an arrangement of “Amazing Grace”; and J.S. Bach’s Cello Suite No. 1 Prelude, among others.

A freewill offering will be collected during the event, with proceeds directed to the official City of St. Louis Tornado Response Fund. The fundraiser aims to provide assistance to those affected by the recent tornado that caused significant damage in the St. Louis area.

