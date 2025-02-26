





February 26, 2025 - Craig Ohlau, a Southern Illinois University Edwardsville alumnus and former student-athlete, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology in 2004 and later earned his master’s degree at SIUE in educational administration in 2014. Ohlau has gone on to make a lasting impact in the Edwardsville community as an educator, award-winning author, and as a highly decorated coach for the Edwardsville High School Baseball team. Dedicating his life to making a lasting impact on and off the field, Ohlau continues to inspire those around him, exemplifying Cougar excellence.

During his playing days at SIUE, Ohlau became a true standout player and is still mentioned in the SIUE record books five different times in the following categories: a lifetime on-base percentage of .432, starting 155 games, hitting 43 doubles, collecting 84 walks, and 16 hit-by-pitches.

Reflecting on his athletic experience, Ohlau stated, "Playing for SIUE was a defining time in my life. The thrill of competition and the camaraderie with my teammates are memories I will always cherish. I made lifelong friends in the process. Those relationships are what you carry with you long after the games are over."

Ohlau’s love for the game inspired his book, “Kings of the County League,” which captures the spirit of small-town baseball, and the bonds formed through the game. His first book, “The Sons of Chester,” received the Nonfiction Book of the Year award in the 2021 American Writing Awards, and both books are housed in the National Baseball Hall of Fame Library.

"Having my works recognized in Cooperstown is an incredible honor," Ohlau said. "It's not just my story; it’s the story of so many small-town athletes with big dreams."

Beyond writing, Ohlau gives back to the community by instilling his love for the game in the youth that attend both Lincoln Middle School and Edwardsville High School. For nearly two decades, Ohlau has been coaching baseball for both the 7th and 8th-grade Lincoln Middle School teams as well as Edwardsville High School’s varsity team. Ohlau helped break Edwardsville High School’s baseball state championship drought of over 20 years. The Tigers went on to win the championships in 2019, 2022, and 2023.

Current standout SIUE pitcher Spencer Stearns, who played for Ohlau on Edwardsville High School’s 2022 state championship team, said, "Ohlau is a really great coach. He teaches the game at a high level while also emphasizing the joy and love for the game. He inspired me to love what I do and to do everything to the best of my ability."

Ohlau's literary pursuits have also expanded beyond baseball. His book “Naked Iron” details his experience attempting a triathlon with zero prior training, highlighting the themes of resilience and pushing personal limits. "Triathlons, like baseball, are about mental toughness and endurance. Writing about that experience allowed me to reflect on the challenges and triumphs of stepping outside my comfort zone," he explained.

With three acclaimed books under his belt and a prominent career in education and coaching, he remains committed to inspiring others. "Whether in sports, teaching, or writing, the key is perseverance and passion," he advised. "Set goals, work hard, and never stop believing in yourself."

Ohlau’s journey exemplifies dedication, resilience, and the power of storytelling, making him a true SIUE success story.

