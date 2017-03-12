EDWARDSVILLE - The SIUE Alumni Association held its Third Annual Trivia Night at the SIUE Fitness Center Gym on Saturday, March 11, 2017. EDWARDSVILLE - The SIUE Alumni Association held its Third Annual Trivia Night at the SIUE Fitness Center Gym on Saturday, March 11, 2017.

This was the first time making it all a Musical Theme, hosted by Big Papa G.

Proceeds from the event benefit SIUE student scholarships. In addition to trivia, all attendance enjoyed the silent auction, raffles, dance contest and more! First place table wins $500, second place wins $250.

