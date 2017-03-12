SIUE Alumni Association holds its third Trivia Night for scholarships
March 12, 2017 10:53 AM
EDWARDSVILLE - The SIUE Alumni Association held its Third Annual Trivia Night at the SIUE Fitness Center Gym on Saturday, March 11, 2017.
This was the first time making it all a Musical Theme, hosted by Big Papa G.
Proceeds from the event benefit SIUE student scholarships. In addition to trivia, all attendance enjoyed the silent auction, raffles, dance contest and more! First place table wins $500, second place wins $250.
Article continues after sponsor message
More like this:
Meridian Society Awards Announced, Honoring Seven Projects with $22,794 of Transformative Community Impact
Mar 31, 2025
Operations Set To Begin: Wedge Innovation Center Will Offer A New Era For Alton's Economy
Mar 31, 2025
SIUE’s Nicole Franklin and her Mother, SIUE Alumna Irene Franklin, Illuminate Pages of American History in Delightful New Children’s Picture Book
Mar 30, 2025
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.