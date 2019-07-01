EDWARDSVILLE - Keeping with its mission to engage, educate and empower Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Cougars for life, the Alumni Association’s latest act of service includes the building and donation of a Little Free Library in Cougar Village.

“It is simple, giving back to the SIUE community is the reason many of those on our Board of Directors are serving,” said Alumni Association President Eileen Martindale, BS ’08. “The Board was unanimously excited about the decision to move forward with the initiative to build the Little Free Library. Edwardsville has several off-campus Little Free Libraries that are frequently visited by little readers, so we wanted to provide easy access to this literacy opportunity for the amazing families at SIUE.”

Little Free Libraries are welcoming sites, loaded with reading treasures that are continuously available to visitors who are invited to take a book and share a book at no cost. Martindale notes the Little Free Library’s dedication to inspiring a love of reading parallels with the Alumni Association’s mission.

“We hope the families of SIUE will find the books at the Little Free Library as an extension of our alumni community,” she said. “In a world that is focused on digital connection, we hope the library can connect residents in a simplistic way through reading as a community.”

Books found in Little Free Libraries are free and can be returned to the same location or another Little Free Library at any time. If the chosen book happens to become a favorite, Martindale notes the reader can keep it!

The Alumni Association’s Little Free Library is located on the 400 side family area of Cougar Village.

It was built by At-Large Director Ryan Downey, BS ’07, and painted by Martindale. University Housing Facilities Management installed the library. The Alumni Association Board of Directors provided book donations to get the library started.

