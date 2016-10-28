EDWARDSVILLE - The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Alumni Association has selected Chris Gordon, PhD, as its 2016 Great Teacher Award recipient. He is the associate dean of the School of Engineering and an associate professor in the Department of Construction. Gordon is the 46th SIUE faculty member to receive the honor since its inception in 1970.

Gordon will be recognized with a plaque and a $1,000 award. He will be recognized during the fall 2016 commencement exercises on Saturday, Dec. 17 and will serve as a commencement speaker.

“I am both honored to have been selected fro this award and grateful for the vibrant partnership between our faculty and alumni in providing rich educational experiences for our students and future alumni,” Gordon said.

“Dr. Gordon is highly recognized in the School as someone who truly understands the teaching aspect of a faculty member’s role,” said Cem Karacal, PhD, and dean of the SIUE School of Engineering. “He is appreciated by students as an effective instructor and recognized by alumni as a professor who made an impact on the direction of their professional lives through his insightful mentoring. Dr. Gordon has been instrumental in enhancing the experiential learning in the school as the coordinator of the school’s numerous student organizations.”

One of his nominators wrote, “Under Dr. Gordon’s leadership, the Construction Management Department has seen significant growth and change, had students win awards on a regional and national level, and built strong relationships with local and national companies.” He continued by saying, “Dr. Gordon puts in a significant amount of time outside of normal work hours to attend industry events in order to build relationships with employers, so that his students have the connections necessary to be first in line for internship and permanent employment opportunities.”

A St. Louis native, Gordon joined the SIUE faculty in 2007 and has taught across most of the construction management curriculum. In 2007 and 2009, he received SIUE’s Department of Construction Outstanding Teacher Award. He also was recognized as a recipient of the 2016 Engineering News-Record Midwest Top 20 under 40 award. He serves as co-director of the Construction Leadership Institute, an executive education program for emerging construction industry leaders. He also served as chair of the SIUE Department of Construction from 2009-2016. He continues to have a tremendous impact on the lives of current and former students.

Gordon earned both bachelor’s and master’s in civil and environmental engineering at Stanford University. He earned a doctorate in civil and environmental engineering from Carnegie Mellon University.

In 1970, the SIUE Alumni Association established the Great Teacher Award to recognize excellence in instruction and student interaction. Alumni, colleagues or current students nominate SIUE faculty members. The nominators provide their perspective on those individuals who have demonstrated a commitment to excellence and originality in their teaching, superior knowledge of their subject matter, original and innovating classroom presentations, and who demonstrated concern for students both inside and outside of the classroom. Those nominated have had a tremendous impact on the lives of their students, which carries on long past graduation. The SIUE Alumni Association is proud to announce the recipient of the Great Teacher Award for 2016 is Dr. Chris Gordon.

