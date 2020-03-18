EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville alumna Ashlee Oceguera, a rising leader focused on setting others up for success, is among the honorees on the ENR Mountain States’ 2020 Top Young Professionals list.

Oceguera earned a bachelor’s in construction management from the SIUE School of Engineering in 2013. An involved student and eager professional, she went on to swiftly establish herself as a standout in the construction industry.

She is among 20 presidents, architects, engineers, constructors, virtual design experts and project managers recognized on the list for having “demonstrated a mastery of new technologies and worked hard to mentor colleagues and others about better design and smart construction projects.”

“I feel privileged to be included among such incredible people,” Oceguera said. “I have worked incredibly hard to get to where I am, but I don’t do it for the recognition or reward, I do it because I love it.”

Oceguera is the corporate training manager for FCI Constructors, Inc., a premier general contracting company, based in Grand Junction, Colo., with locations nationwide. She is primarily responsible for coordinating training and compliance with company standard operating policies and procedures across all departments, including but not limited to operations, safety and quality assurance/quality control.

“My goal is to set our teams up for success,” Oceguera explained. “They’re doing the hard work. I’m here to support them any way I can, and find ways to make their job easier. I’m not creating leaders. They’re already here. My job is to give them the tools they need to succeed.”

“We incorporate training in soft skills and technology, including courses in leadership, communication, conflict resolution, risk management and more,” she added. “I do a lot of research on new technology and industry practices to identify opportunities to be more efficient, especially in the field. Education and technology evolve so quickly in our industry. That’s what keeps my job exciting!”

Oceguera rose to that position after having worked for FCI as a field engineer on one of the company’s largest projects in history, where her ability to effectively communicate with and manage others shined.

“Ashlee’s combination of construction industry experience and diverse educational background provides an excellent perspective from which to perform her duties as the corporate training manger,” said FCI Corporate Safety Director Michael Saks. “She continually exhibits leadership by seeking out and exploring trends in the construction industry, and implementing positive change that keeps our firm on the forefront of employee training and career enhancement.

At SIUE, Oceguera was involved in multiple extracurricular activities and volunteer projects, such as the Constructors Club, industry networking events, grant research programs, school competitions and international travel opportunities.

“Opportunities offered outside of the classroom are what truly set me up for success,” she noted. “The classes are invaluable, don’t get me wrong, but what really sets SIUE apart are the extracurriculars. I was also fortunate to have some incredible professors who genuinely cared about their students. I especially valued those with a lifetime of real-world, relatable experience.

As a noted female leader, Oceguera acknowledges the need for more diversity in the construction industry. That’s why she does her part to stay involved in recruitment and outreach initiatives.

She advises others desiring to achieve similar goals, “Keep persevering. You will be told no. You will have to make tough decisions and sacrifices. But, stay true to yourself and work hard, really hard. Good things will come your way. Nothing worth having ever comes easy. If you want something, earn it.”

