EDWARDSVILLE - “Ain’t it funny how life changes.” The lyrics of country star Thomas Rhett leave many people considering where they thought they may be someday and where they are now. It’s a fitting jingle for Southern Illinois University Edwardsville alumna Lindy Noel, and maybe even a line she’ll use to promote Rhett’s September concert scheduled at the Enterprise Center.

Promoting such events and handling media relations are just a couple of the items on Noel’s to-do list as a marketing and communication manager for the St. Louis Blues, Enterprise Center and Stifel Theatre. Currently at the top of that list, though: hoisting the Stanley Cup!

“Working with all three entities is exciting, because I get to have my hands on a variety of things all the time,” said Noel, who earned a bachelor’s in applied communication studies in 2011 and a master’s in public administration in 2014 both from SIUE. “One day I’m working Blues public relations, the next I’m pitching an interview for a comedian coming through Stifel Theater, and the next, I’m handling credentials for Braggin’ Rights, the annual men’s basketball contest between Mizzou and the Fighting Illini.”

Noel’s professional role is filled with both responsibilities and opportunities, the most recent of which involve the excitement of the St. Louis Blues’ historic Stanley Cup championship.

“Since the win, everyone has been on cloud nine,” Noel shared. “It was long-awaited for many people here, and it still feels surreal. Maybe when I get to the hoist the Cup, it’ll all feel real.”

During playoffs, the professional communicator handled all early morning non-player media. She worked with in-game hosts to promote special playoff gear, the Stanley Cup Final outdoor parties and the watch parties held at the Enterprise Center during away games.

“This was my first season with the team making it to playoffs, so it was a truly exciting time to be in public relations,” Noel said. “The parade was unbelievable. We truly have the best fans in hockey. Getting to participate in the parade and see everyone was breathtaking. I want to do it again and again!”

Noel is combining a long-time passion for working in a health, arts or entertainment nonprofit. She’s just added a “dash of professional sports” to that mix. She does it all by prioritizing and managing her schedule.

“Flash forward from college, and here I am working in arts and entertainment, and incorporating a sports nonprofit element like Blues for Kids and the occasional health charity component such as Hockey Fights Cancer and Pink at the Rink,” Noel said. “The most challenging part is that this is a multi-faceted role. It takes strong relationships with the media, promoters and within my organization to establish a well-oiled communication machine. You never want anything to fall through the cracks.”

“But, the most fulfilling part is when you see your work come to fruition,” she noted. “Anytime I see an article published or a television segment, I am confident I’ve done my job. I coordinated over 100 media interviews during the two months of playoffs. It was an incredible experience, and quite exhausting, but watching the interviews unfold and seeing the finished product was gratifying.”

Noel has always been a proponent of being your own brand ambassador. With that mindset, the tremendous academic preparation she received in her degree programs at SIUE and her growing and varied work experiences, Noel is working toward her professional goals of being named to the SIUE Alumni Hall of Fame and achieving a spot on the esteemed St. Louis Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 list.

Her advice for others advancing through life’s changes: “Whether you’re in school or 30 years into your career, don’t be afraid to step outside your comfort zone. Play nice, make friends, have mentors. They can be your biggest cheerleaders and best references.”

SIUE alumna Lindy Noel, marketing and communication manager for the St. Louis Blues, Enterprise Center and Stifel Theatre.





