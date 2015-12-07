SIU alum Matt McElwee

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville alum Matt McElwee was honored as best oral advocate at the National Moot Court Competition Region VIII tournament held in November at Marquette University Law School in Milwaukee, Wis.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

McElwee is a third-year student in the Chicago-Kent College of Law at Illinois Tech. He earned his bachelor’s in business administration from SIUE in 2012.

The National Moot Court Competition is the nation’s oldest and largest appellate advocacy competition. A team of two other third-year students representing the Chicago-Kent College of Law at Illinois Tech won the regional tournament. National finals will be held February 9-12, 2016, in New York.

More like this:

Oct 17, 2024 - Collinsville High Student Selah Hart Is A Commended Student In 2025 National Merit Scholarship Program

Nov 12, 2024 - Jersey Community High School FFA Team Advances to State Competition

Today - Durbin Introduces Fair Ball Act To Shore Up Labor Protections For Minor League Baseball Players

Oct 15, 2024 - YWCA To Host Annual Trivia Night Fundraiser

4 days ago - Durbin Questions Visa, Inc., Witness During Senate Judiciary Hearing On Enhancing Credit Card Market Competition

 