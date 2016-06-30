EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville alumnus Chesley Waddell will be among the honorees when the St. Louis Business Journal’s 30-Under-30 are formally introduced on July 14 at a reception at the Palladium St. Louis.

The St. Louis Business Journal’s 30 Under 30 Awards recognize 30 young professionals who are leaders throughout a variety of industries. The magazine points toward these individuals as the region's next generation of high-level decision makers. The Business Journal July 8 issue will highlight their respective achievements.

“It’s truly an honor to be recognized for this award,” said Waddell, who earned a bachelor’s of mass communications from SIUE’s College of Arts and Sciences in 2012 and followed with a master’s of public administration in 2014. “It’s also awesome to see so many other young people in leadership roles making strides in their industries.

Waddell began working in radio at age 16 as talent for Radio Disney in St. Louis. That motivated her to pursue a career in mass communications.

After graduating from SIUE in spring 2014, Waddell joined Cumulus Media in Melbourne, Florida. She spent just over a year as promotions director and on-air talent. She also joined the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) and National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) to develop her knowledge of the industry.

In January 2016, Waddell accepted the promotions director position with Radio One (Hot 104.1 and Old School 95.5) in St. Louis. “I work with a group of awesome people and have a dynamic team,” she said. “We create lots of fun promotions and put on a number of events including Super Jam.”

The day-to-day variances of radio are intriguing to Waddell, because most days provide something new and exciting. “Event planning is a passion of mine,” she said. “Watching the pieces come together to make a successful event or promotion is truly fulfilling “It feels great to know that our listeners and clients are happy with the job that my team has done.”

“So far, learning the St. Louis/Metro East market has been the most challenging part of my job,” she admitted. “Even for the short time I was working in Florida, the St. Louis market has changed. I’ve been working on getting to know the venues and local businesses.”

At this stage of her young career, Waddell isn’t looking too far ahead. “I enjoy working in media, especially radio, and would love to continue to grow in the industry to see where it takes me next!” she said.

Waddell pointed to her SIUE experience as a launching pad for her success. “I was constantly encouraged by my professors and faculty to continue in the media industry,” she said. “SIUE provided great opportunities to develop my leadership skills with my participation in the Student Leadership Development Program and a graduate assistantship with Campus Activities Board. I also grew and learned more about the media industry as host of SIUE’s Global Village.”

