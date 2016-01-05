SIUE adds wrestling transfer Alfredo Rodriguez

EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE wrestling Head Coach Jeremy Spates announced the addition of Alfredo Rodriguez to the Cougars' roster.

Rodriguez, the 2015 NJCAA national champion at 125 pounds, was the NJCAA Male Athlete of the Year at Iowa Lakes Community College. He also previously attended Oklahoma.

A native of Lansing, Michigan, Rodriguez was a three-time state champion at Lansing Everett High School. He set the state record for the largest margin of victory in a championship match (29-11).

"Freddie has won at every level in which he has wrestled," said Spates. "Being a multiple state and national champion, he will add a lot to our room. He also likes to work so we are expecting him to use his experience to be a leader on the team."

Rodriguez is slated to compete at 125 pounds and will likely sit out the rest of the 2015-16 season.

He is a projected psychology major.