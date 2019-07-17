EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville graduate student Sydney Boschert, of Alton, has been named a Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) Scholar and will receive a $10,000 scholarship to be used in the 2019-20 academic year. Boschert is pursuing a master’s in accountancy (MSA) in the SIUE School of Business.

The SIUE accounting program is a qualified PCAOB Scholarship Nominating School. Boschert secured the national scholarship after first being chosen as SIUE’s representative, and then competing with other top applicants from all nominating schools in the U.S. This marks the second consecutive year an SIUE School of Business student has earned the competitive scholarship.

“Sydney has been successful academically while also being engaged in the SIUE accounting program,” said Gregory Sierra, PhD, associate professor and MSA program director. “Her commitment to her career and the success of classmates made her application stand out. We are extremely proud of her accomplishment, as she competed with dozens of applicants from high-caliber programs across the nation.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Boschert earned a bachelor’s in accountancy from SIUE in May 2019. With the pursuit of her master’s, she is earning both the industry-noted advanced degree and fulfilling requirements to sit for the Certified Public Accountant (CPA) exam. She works full-time as a staff accountant at a local company.

“I was overwhelmed with joy and surprise when I found out I won this scholarship,” Boschert said. “The $10,000 will cover a majority, if not all, of my graduate school tuition and fees for the upcoming academic year, leaving me almost debt free during my last year of schooling.”

“I give all credit to the faculty and staff at SIUE for my academic success,” she added. “Without the professors and the resources provided, I would not have achieved this scholarship. I love every minute of my time on SIUE’s campus.”

The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) is the national regulator of public auditors. The PCAOB oversees the audits of public companies and SEC-registered brokers and dealers in order to protect investors and further the public interest in the preparation of informative, accurate and independent audit reports.

SIUE’s School of Business and the accountancy programs are accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International, representing the highest standard of achievement for business schools worldwide. The Princeton Review lists SIUE as one of the top 252 business schools in the U.S. for the 13th consecutive year. Undergraduate degrees are offered in accountancy and business administration, with specializations in computer management and information systems (CMIS), economics, entrepreneurship, finance, human resources, international business, management and marketing. Graduate degrees include accountancy, business administration, CMIS and marketing research, with specializations in tax, project management and business analytics. More than 26,000 alumni have earned degrees from the SIUE School of Business. For more information about the School of Business, visit siue.edu/business.

More like this: