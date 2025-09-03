EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE) has announced the names of 435 graduating students for the 2025 summer term. Summer graduates traditionally participate in the fall commencement ceremony.

The full list of honorees for summer 2025 is available on the SIUE News Dean’s List webpage. To explore students by location, use the dropdown menu to filter by state, then sort within the table by city or municipality.

SIUE continues to foster future leaders through outstanding academic programs and dedicated faculty. Each semester, undergraduate students who achieve remarkable academic performance are recognized on the Dean’s List.

To qualify, students must complete at least 12 graded credit hours and earn a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher (an A is valued at 4.0 and a B at 3.0).

