EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is a nationally recognized university that educates and develops professional and community leaders through its excellent faculty and programs. Undergraduates who meet high academic standards are included in a Dean's List issued each semester.

To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or better and have 12 hours calculated (B is equivalent to 3.0; A to 4.0).

The Dean's List may be viewed on the SIUE News Dean's List website. To filter and organize students in your area, click the dropdown list to sort by state, and then sort through the table by municipality.

