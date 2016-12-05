Story Courtesy of Southern Conference

SPARTANBURG, S.C. - SIUE 125-pounder Freddie Rodriguez went 8-0 in November, opening the season with a pair of weight-class tournament titles, and was named the Southern Conference Wrestler of the Month.

The Lansing, Michigan, native won the 125 bracket at the Grand View Open on Nov. 5, opening his senior campaign with a 28-13 technical fall over unattached Iowa State wrestler Brenden Baker. He followed that up with a pair of pins before getting a 9-7, sudden-victory win over Iowa State's Markus Simmons, Rodriguez's third opponent of the day from the 13th-ranked Cyclones.

Two weeks later, Rodriguez won his weight class at the Joe Parisi Open, downing four foes from ranked teams and picking up bonus points in three of the wins. After earning a major decision over No. 11 Illinois' Travis Piotrowski, Rodriguez pinned consecutive opponents from No. 24 Chattanooga and No. 3 Missouri before taking an 11-4 win over Missouri's Aaron Assad in the championship bout.

Rodriguez, the defending SoCon champion at 125, earned bonus points in six of his eight matches on the month and was named the SoCon Wrestler of the Week on Nov. 23.

