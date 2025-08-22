

EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University redshirt sophomore wrestler Nick Nosler will represent the United States at the U20 World Championships in Samokov, Bulgaria.

His opening match will be at 2 a.m. Central time Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, against the winner of Japan's Isshin Onitsuka and Czechia's Josef Cerny. Nosler earned his position at the National Championships by defeating Aidan Squier in May. The 87 kg championship match was a best-of-three series held in Geneva, Ohio.

Brackets and updated results will be provided by United World Wrestling on UWW Arena.

The U20 World Championships will be streamed live on FloWrestling.com.

Hailing from Tolono, Ill., Nosler has demonstrated consistent performance throughout his wrestling career. During the 2023-24 season, he claimed the 87 kg U20 US Open Greco National Championship and posted a 21-12 record at 197 pounds. He also earned runner-up finishes at the Maryville Open and the Bongo Bayly Open.

Nosler’s wrestling achievements extend back to his prep career, where he was a state champion at 195 pounds for Unity High School. He contributed to his team’s third-place finish at the Class 1A team state championships as a freshman and finished fifth at the 2023 Junior Nationals.

The U20 World Championships offer Nosler an opportunity to compete on an international stage and further establish his presence in the sport.

SIUE Career Statistics

Year W-L Dual Conf. Fall TF Maj 24-25 15-16 8-7 5-2 2 0 3 23-24 21-12 1-1 0-0 3 7 4 Totals 36-28 9-8 5-2 5 7 7

