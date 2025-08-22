Nick Nosler


EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University redshirt sophomore wrestler Nick Nosler will represent the United States at the U20 World Championships in Samokov, Bulgaria.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

His opening match will be at 2 a.m. Central time Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, against the winner of Japan's Isshin Onitsuka and Czechia's Josef Cerny. Nosler earned his position at the National Championships by defeating Aidan Squier in May. The 87 kg championship match was a best-of-three series held in Geneva, Ohio.

Brackets and updated results will be provided by United World Wrestling on UWW Arena.

Article continues after sponsor message

The U20 World Championships will be streamed live on FloWrestling.com.

Hailing from Tolono, Ill., Nosler has demonstrated consistent performance throughout his wrestling career. During the 2023-24 season, he claimed the 87 kg U20 US Open Greco National Championship and posted a 21-12 record at 197 pounds. He also earned runner-up finishes at the Maryville Open and the Bongo Bayly Open.

Nosler’s wrestling achievements extend back to his prep career, where he was a state champion at 195 pounds for Unity High School. He contributed to his team’s third-place finish at the Class 1A team state championships as a freshman and finished fifth at the 2023 Junior Nationals.

The U20 World Championships offer Nosler an opportunity to compete on an international stage and further establish his presence in the sport.

SIUE Career Statistics

YearW-LDualConf.FallTFMaj
24-2515-168-75-2203
23-2421-121-10-0374
Totals36-289-85-2577

More like this:

Undefeated Granite City State Wrestling Champ TJ Slay Faces Cancer Battle With Community Support
Jul 7, 2025
EAWR Wrestling Star Drake Champlin Commits to McKendree Bearcats
Jun 30, 2025
Holden Shoemaker Advances To Top 20 In National Youth Athlete Contest
Aug 12, 2025
SIUE Athletics Hall Of Famer Jean McDonald Dies
2 days ago
St. Louis Sports Writer Publishes Motivational Book on Pro Wrestling
Apr 17, 2025

 