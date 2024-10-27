EDWARDSVILLE - Delivering on Promises: The Legacy of the Civil Rights Act and Economic Opportunity Act of 1964, and the 2024 Presidential Election” will be the next topic of discussion for the Southern Illinois University (SIU) System’s Conversation of Understanding (COU), scheduled from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024 in the Morris University Center’s Legacy Room at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

To attend virtually, visit the SIU System YouTube Channel.

In part, the discussion will celebrate six decades of progress while looking ahead to the future. The discussion will explore how these landmark pieces of legislation laid the groundwork for increased civil rights, economic opportunity and social equity.

The panelists, SIUE faculty members, consist of: Bryan Jack, PhD, professor and director of SIUE’s Universities Studying Slavery Initiative in the Department of Historical Studies; Anthony Cheeseboro, PhD, associate professor in the Department of Historical Studies; Timothy Lewis, PhD, director of SIUE Black Studies, interim chair of the Department of Social Work, and associate professor in the Department of Political Science; Laurie Rice, PhD, chair and professor in the Department of Political Science, and coordinator of Civic Education Project at SIUE.

The moderator will be Sheila Caldwell, EdD, SIU System Vice President for Antiracism, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, and Chief Diversity Officer.

COU is sponsored by the SIU System President’s Office and the SIU System Diversity Advisory Council. A question-and-answer session will follow where audience participants can use the YouTube comment section or submit questions before or during the event by emailing doris.williams@siu.edu.

Conversations of Understanding have become a fixture across the SIU System and its individual campuses. They are a series of exchanges where students, alumni, faculty, staff and the broader SIU communities can share their experiences and thoughts on a variety of themes related to antiracism, diversity, equity and inclusion. SIU System strives to be a model for others in higher education and be recognized as a leader in the region and beyond for our work in fostering understanding of relevant contemporary issues.

