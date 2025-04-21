EDWARDSVILLE – Four Southern Illinois University Edwardsville students were among those honored for their campus contributions during the Southern Illinois University (SIU) System’s Board of Trustees (BOT) meeting on Thursday, April 17 at SIU Carbondale.

The System’s Student Advisory Committee selected eight students and presented each of them with a 2025 SIU Distinguished Student Service Award. The accolade recognizes, honors, and celebrates the efforts and contributions of students whose acts of service are demonstrative of excellence and exemplary commitment to the support, advancement, and achievement of fellow students, their campus, and their community.

The winners included:

Nicholas Young, SIUE undergraduate student

Iyanuoluwa Emmanuel Fatunmbi, SIUE graduate student

Gabrielle Ramirez, SIU School of Dental Medicine student

Lauren Wells, SIUE School of Pharmacy student

Penny Bordewick, SIUC undergraduate student

Caden Cockburn, SIUC graduate student

Sheraya Bernard, SIU Simmons Law School student

Kein Le Mentec, SIU School of Medicine student

“I am deeply committed to making a positive impact on my peers and the broader community, both locally and internationally,” said Fatunmbi, who is pursuing a master's degree in geography.

“One of my most meaningful accomplishments have been my active involvement in various organizations on campus and abroad. Notably, I serve as the only student and the youngest member of the steering committee for the International Geographical Union’s Young and Early Career Geographers (IGU-YECG).”

Fatunmbi went on to list some of his other contributions that include his work as a graduate senator, a member of the Climate and Sustainability Advisory Board, serving as secretary and treasurer in the Geography Club and volunteering as a judge or reviewer at career fairs and for academic journals.

Also serving as a senator is Young, a senior majoring in psychology.

“I am extremely proud of everything I have been able to accomplish during my time at SIUE,” said Young. “Although I only transferred here in fall 2023, I have been deeply involved on campus. I have served as the Senator for the School of Education, Health, and Human Behavior for SIUE’s Student Government; acted as Vice Chair of Programming for the Finance Board in Student Government and as the 2025 Fee Commissioner; led as president of Psychology Club; had my work published twice in SIUE’s River Bluff Review; attended the Sustained Dialogue conference for SIUE in Summer 2024; assisted SIUE in securing a grant focused on promoting pluralism on campus; and helped allocate funding from a $290,000 grant as a field study intern at SIUE’s Counseling and Health Services.”

Young went on to list a few other jobs, activities and accomplishments such as participation in Cougars in the Capitol to advocate for funding and continued support for SIUE. He worked as a teaching assistant in the Psychology Department; co-founded and served as vice president of SIUE’s chapter of Tau Sigma; and was a member of SIUE’s chapters of Psi Chi and the National Society of Leadership and Success (NSLS).

Article continues after sponsor message

Also reflecting on some of her achievements was Wells, a third-year student pursuing a dual Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) and Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree.

“One of my proudest accomplishments as a student has been my involvement in multiple leadership roles that have allowed me to advocate for underserved communities, mentor peers, and help future pharmacy students succeed,” said Wells. “I currently serve as the National Recording Secretary of the Student National Pharmaceutical Association (SNPhA), where I document and organize national initiatives that support minority healthcare outreach. I also serve as the Membership Vice President for APhA-ASP.”

“I have held positions such as the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP) Liaison, Student Coordinator of the Buddy Program, and student representative on both the DEI and Global Education Committees,” she continued. “My involvement in these organizations reflects my commitment to service, leadership and academic excellence.”

Academics, community work and a social life are all important, offered Ramirez, Year 4 dental student.

“My greatest accomplishment was being able to stay within the upper half of my class ranking, while staying involved and enjoying life outside of dental school,” said Ramirez. “I’ve learned how to create a healthy balance.”

An overview of her involvements include SIU School of Dental Medicine Student Body President, American Student Dental Association (ASDA) Legislative Liaison, SIU SDM Student Conduct Representative, Psi Omega Dental Fraternity Vice President and Psi Omega Dental Fraternity Secretary.

“I’m extremely appreciate and honored to receive this award,” said Ramirez. “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time in the SIU system and serving my school and community.”

Each awardee will receive a plaque and a $100 check.

The Southern Illinois University System enriches students and diverse communities through inclusive excellence, experiential education and innovation. The system creates and shares knowledge that enables stakeholders to achieve their full potential, serves as an economic catalyst for the region and state, and advances global change, opportunities and social justice. Over the course of the last 150 years, the SIU campuses have grown from humble beginnings to be recognized as ever-expanding centers for learning and research. During that time, SIU Carbondale and SIU Edwardsville have developed into the core of a modern university system that provides learning opportunities to more than 27,000 students.

More like this: