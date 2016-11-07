ALTON - Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine’s Dr. Nathalia Garcia, a periodontist and researcher, is one of a select group of individuals participating in the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of St. Louis Foundation’s 2016-17 Hispanic Leadership Institute (HLI).

The program is designed for 15-20 individuals, and includes monthly day-long seminars that emphasize leadership development, community outreach and professional networking. The HLI runs through June 9, 2017.

“For healthcare workers and researchers, it is not always common to think about the value of leadership in our profession,” Garcia said. “However, I find it a fundamental tool that empowers me to grow inside my organization, work for my community, and deliver and engage more effectively with my students and colleagues.”

According to Garcia, strengthening her leadership abilities and representing the SIU SDM during networking opportunities, will allow her to be a productive link between the institution and community. She finds value in fostering interdisciplinary partnerships that will promote oral health and develop research projects.

“My participation with the St. Louis community can open possibilities to involve my students in community activities and events to enrich their academic experience at the SIU SDM, through learning opportunities outside of the classroom,” Garcia explained.

Garcia is interested in learning strategies geared toward excellence in leadership and mentoring. She is especially interested in becoming a resource for Hispanic women who may be considering careers in dentistry, research and academia.

“I have a tremendous responsibility with the new generation of students to prepare them to provide an excellent service to their patients, to become leaders in the profession and to gain a sense of the importance of community service,” Garcia said. “I want my students to be curious, engage in multiple activities and pursue a more integral career growth.

“I want to encourage new generations of Hispanics in my area to choose professional careers, and I want to advocate for the dental profession. As a representative of the SIU School of Dental Medicine, I would like to engage in community activities in order to encourage and mentor prospective students, mainly Hispanic, to pursue dentistry as a profession.”

The SIU School of Dental Medicine students manage approximately 35,000 patient visits each year at its patient clinics in Alton and East St. Louis. In addition, students offer oral health treatment, screenings and education to more than 10,000 people annually through a wide variety of off-campus community outreach events. These opportunities provide students the training they need to graduate and become highly skilled dentists. The School of Dental Medicine is a vital oral health care provider for residents of southern and central Illinois, and the St. Louis metropolitan region.

