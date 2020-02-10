EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine (SDM) faculty member Dr. William Seaton received the Greater St. Louis Dental Society’s (GSLDS) Award of Merit at the Society’s Annual Installation of Officers and Awards Ceremony on Saturday, Jan. 25 at The Legends Country Club in Eureka, Mo.

In 2007, Seaton became a full-time SDM faculty member after 25 years of private practice. He is a clinical associate professor in the Department of Clinical Dentistry and is the course director for Dental Morphology, teaches in Occlusion, and works with third- and fourth-year students in the clinic. He continues to practice one day per week at Healthy Smiles of St. Louis.

“Dr. Seaton has been a valuable faculty member at the SDM,” said SDM Dean Bruce Rotter, DMD. “He is highly student-centered and is always willing to assist the students in any way possible. We are fortunate to have such dedicated faculty members such as Bill.”

Seaton has been active in organized dentistry since graduating from the University of Missouri School of Dentistry in 1982. He has served on the MDA House of Delegates since 1984, and has been on several councils and committees with the GSLDS, including the board of directors. He is a GSLDS past president and has served on the Council of Scientific Sessions as both chair and co-chair. He has also served on the Peer Review Committee and was chair from 2015-2019.

About GSLDS

The GSLDS is a non-profit organization with more than 1,000 members in the St. Louis Metro area, representing all areas of dentistry. The GSLDS provides support to member dentists, helping them in their commitment to improve the dental health of St. Louis area residents. The organization’s mission is to lead, educate and advance the profession of dentistry for its members and the public. The GSLDS is a component of the Missouri Dental Association and the American Dental Association.

The SIU School of Dental Medicine students manage approximately 35,000 patient visits each year at its patient clinics in Alton and East St. Louis. In addition, students offer oral health treatment, screenings and education to more than 10,000 people annually through a wide variety of off-campus community outreach events. These opportunities provide students the training they need to graduate and become highly skilled dentists. The School of Dental Medicine is a vital oral health care provider for residents of southern and central Illinois, and the St. Louis metropolitan region.

