SPRINGFIELD - Southern Illinois University School of Medicine is one of the top employers in central and southern Illinois and has become an essential economic engine in the Mid-Illinois Medical District and its clinic sites across the region.

An SIU research team led by Dr. Jeb Asirvatham and Dr. Scott Gilbert found SIU Medicine has an annual economic impact in Illinois of more than $1 billion, generating 5,542 jobs in health care and supporting industries in the state.

SIU School of Medicine is part of the SIU System, which is one of the most powerful economic engines in the southern half of the state. The SIU System employs more than 7,000 faculty, staff and administrators who serve approximately 23,500 students through campuses in Carbondale, Edwardsville and Springfield. The SIU System Office and SIU School of Medicine are in Springfield, as well as SIU Medicine clinics that serve thousands of patients.

“SIU Medicine’s mission has always been to improve the health of the residents of central and southern Illinois,” said Dr. Jerry Kruse, dean and provost of SIU School of Medicine. “As we fulfill this mission, SIU adds power to our state’s economy through our people, their work and the strong partnerships we have formed throughout the region.”

Ed Curtis is president and CEO of Memorial Health in Springfield and a member of SIU’s Board of Trustees. Speaking at a community celebration event on November 14, Curtis said, “When SIU School of Medicine was founded in 1970, there were 100 physicians in Sangamon County. Today we have more than a thousand. This growth is a direct result of having the medical school as an anchor of our district.”

“It’s the month of Thanksgiving, and there are a lot of grateful people in our community because we have this level of medical education here. The impact that the medical school has had is nothing short of profound,” he said.

SIU’s economic impact extends far beyond its campuses, creating a ripple effect that benefits the surrounding region, nation and the world. The system’s operations, construction, capital projects and research directly affect the state economy, while student spending, visitor spending and alumni activities support the region’s industry. SIU graduates have a positive influence across the globe in a variety of professions.

The SIU System’s economic impact in fiscal year 2023 was an astounding $4 billion, and the system’s economic activity helped support 45,075 jobs in Illinois. “We are proud that SIU’s impact has grown tremendously in our 155-year existence," said SIU System President Dan Mahony. "We know this trend will continue with so many outstanding students, innovative faculty and staff members.”

Among the report’s findings:

The State of Illinois’ investment in SIU School of Medicine generated almost $36 million in tax revenues during the most recent fiscal year.

SIU School of Medicine learners also receive a great return on their investment. For every $1 spent toward their education, their prospective income yields $8.61.

The institution’s direct operations generated more than $450 million in FY2023, and 4,027 jobs. When downstream spending is included, SIU Medicine’s impact doubles to more than $900 million.

Students on the Carbondale and Springfield campuses contributed $17.3 million, creating 173 jobs.

SIU Medicine alumni in the workforce added a $188 million impact to the region.

Read the full SIU School of Medicine Economic Impact Report here.

Watch the Economic Impact video on YouTube.

Established in 1970, the mission of SIU School of Medicine is to optimize the health of the people of central and southern Illinois through education, patient care, research and community service. An international leader in medical education, the school is based in Carbondale and Springfield and is specifically oriented to educating new physicians prepared to practice in Illinois. More than 6,300 new physicians and residents have graduated from its program. For more information, visit siumed.edu.

