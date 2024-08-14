ALTON - A few Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine students spent the evening chalking the sidewalks in front of Alton elementary schools.

On Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, the School of Dental Medicine (SDM) Pediatric Dentistry Club went to seven of the Alton Community Unit School District #11 elementary schools to chalk the sidewalks before the first day of school on Thursday, Aug. 15. Kayla Ringo, president of the club, explained that this is the second year they have chalked the sidewalks, and they enjoy bonding with each other while providing a fun welcome for the elementary students.

“All the kiddos really loved it,” Ringo said. “It was a good way to just welcome them into school for their first day.”

Not only is it a positive bonding experience for the SDM students, but Ringo pointed out that it allows the kids to have fun when they come to school. In addition to “welcome back” signs and illustrations, the SDM students chalk hopscotch games and other activities for the kids to enjoy.

The Pediatric Dentistry Club hosts the sidewalk chalking as part of their orientation week activities. It allows them to connect to the community on a different level.

“I know a lot of us want to do pediatric dentistry, so this is a good way to kind of get connected with the kids and gain their trust,” Ringo added. “We also see a lot of our patients at the clinic, so it's really good to get familiar faces and really get to bond with them in a different way than just in the dental office.”

