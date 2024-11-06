ALTON - The SIU School of Dental Medicine (SIU SDM) will be hosting the seventh annual Veterans Dental Care Day on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. Patient care, which includes exams, x-rays, cleanings, fillings and extractions, will be provided in the SIU SDM Main Clinic on the Alton Campus. The appointment schedule is 8 a.m. and 11 a.m., with patient arrival times at 7:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Patients should pre-register for free appointments at 618-474-7012.

To best manage patient care, patients will be seen by appointment only; no walk-ins will be accepted.

The SIU School of Dental Medicine (SIU SDM) students, residents, faculty and staff manage approximately 30,000 patient visits each year at its patient clinics in Alton, East St. Louis and Edwardsville. These patient care experiences provide students and residents the training they need to graduate and become highly skilled dentists and specialists. The School of Dental Medicine is a vital oral health care provider for dental patients in southern and central Illinois, as well as the St. Louis metropolitan region. SIU SDM provides a dental home for approximately 10,000 active patients in any given year.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high-quality education that powerfully transforms the lives of all individuals who seek something greater. A premier metropolitan university, SIUE is creating social and economic mobility for individuals while also powering the workforce of the future. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Home to a diverse student body, SIUE is situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis.

