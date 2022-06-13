EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Chancellor James T. Minor, PhD, conferred doctor of dental medicine (DMD) degrees upon 55 graduates of the SIU School of Dental Medicine during their commencement ceremony held Saturday, June 4 at the First Community Arena at the Vadalabene Center on the Edwardsville campus.

“You are a special group,” said SIU SDM Interim Dean Duane Douglas, DMD. “During the last four years, you have put in many hard hours and distinguished yourselves through academic achievements, the delivery of high-quality dental care, community outreach and service efforts and research accomplishments.”

The SIU SDM Class of 2022 was celebrated for having achieved a remarkable 100% first-time pass rate on the Integrated National Board Dental Exam, a distinction earned for the second year in a row.

During the ceremony, Minor thanked the Class of 2022 for the privilege to serve them and praised their resiliency through the pandemic.

“None of us could have predicted that our lives would have been changed in so many ways due to a pandemic,” he shared. “But, I believe there has been a valuable lesson to be learned about the inevitability of change. Life is, after all, about change. As you go forward, I encourage you to expect change. I encourage you to embrace change, anticipate change and induce change in the interest of becoming a better professional, a better human being, and the best demonstration of the power of an educated citizen. Congratulations on your wonderful accomplishment and thank you for choosing SIUE and the SIU School of Dental Medicine!”

The keynote speaker was Kathleen O’Loughlin, DMD, MPH, a nationally-recognized leader in the health care, nonprofit and education sectors. O’Loughlin recently retired after more than 12 years of service as the first female executive director of the American Dental Association (ADA), the nation’s leading advocate for oral health.

In keeping with tradition, the graduating class chose one of its members to serve as the student speaker. The Class of 2022’s Eric Kubacki was selected, and offered fellow graduates a timely and uplifting address.

Douglas concluded the ceremony with five pieces of advice:

Always strive to perform the best dentistry that you can and to continue a lifelong pursuit of knowledge and excellence

Treat both your patients and your staff with the utmost respect

Maintain a moral compass, striving to do what is right

Maintain a social conscience, and share your expertise with those less fortunate

Return the love and support to your family and friends, which they have already given to you through the efforts and sacrifices made in helping you reach the successful completion of your dental degree

A recording of the SIU SDM commencement ceremony livestream is posted at siue.edu/tv .

SIU School of Dental Medicine students manage approximately 35,000 patient visits each year at patient clinics in Alton and East St. Louis. In addition, students offer oral health treatment, screenings and education to more than 10,000 people annually through a wide variety of off-campus community outreach events. These opportunities provide students the training they need to graduate and become highly skilled dentists. The School of Dental Medicine is a vital oral health care provider for residents of southern and central Illinois, and the St. Louis metropolitan region.

Photo: SIU SDM Class of 2022.

